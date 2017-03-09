March 9 Shilpa Medicare Ltd
* Says declared an interim dividend 0.60 rupees per share
Source text: [We hereby intimate that the Board of Directors of
the Company at their meeting held on 9th March, 2017 declared an
Interim Dividend @ 60% i.e Re.0.60 (Sixty Paise) per equity
share of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2016-17. The Board
fixed 21st March, 2017 as the Record Date for ascertaining the
eligible shareholders for the payment of above-said Interim
Dividend and the payment thereof shall be credited/ dispatched
by around 27th March, 2017 to such shareholders.]
