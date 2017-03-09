March 9 Shilpa Medicare Ltd

* Says declared an interim dividend 0.60 rupees per share Source text: [We hereby intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 9th March, 2017 declared an Interim Dividend @ 60% i.e Re.0.60 (Sixty Paise) per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2016-17. The Board fixed 21st March, 2017 as the Record Date for ascertaining the eligible shareholders for the payment of above-said Interim Dividend and the payment thereof shall be credited/ dispatched by around 27th March, 2017 to such shareholders.] Further company coverage: