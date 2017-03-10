March 10 Nikkei:

* Shimamura Co Ltd operating profit for the year ended in February likely rose about 20 percent to a record 49 billion yen - Nikkei

* Shimamura Co Ltd sales are estimated at about 571 billion yen, up 4 percent for the year ended in February - Nikkei