BRIEF-Shaanxi International Trust's share trade to halt pending share placement plan
* Says share trade to halt from June 20 pending announcement related to share placement
May 8Shin-Nihon Tatemono Co Ltd
* Says it will set up new unit SHIN-NIHON TATEMONO HAWAII Co., Ltd. in U.S., in May
* Says new unit will be mainly engaged in leasing business of office, store space and housing
* Says unit will be capitalized at $100,000
BELGRADE, June 19 An International Monetary Fund mission will begin assessing Serbia's compliance with terms of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) standby loan this week, the Fund's office in the country said on Monday.
* cdpq & GE Capital Aviation Services to join forces in creating USD 2-billion global aircraft financing platform