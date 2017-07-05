July 5 Shin-Nihon Tatemono Co Ltd

* Says it will take out a loan of 1.3 billion yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd on July 6, to acquire Tokyo-based property

* Interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 1.8 percent and maturity on Feb. 28, 2019

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Bokug4

