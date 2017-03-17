March 17 Shine Corporate Ltd

* Oakey contamination class action - litigation funding

* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility

* Proposed action will be conducted on behalf of property and business owners affected by contamination

* Agreement by litigation funder imf bentham to fund proposed class action to be conducted by co's subsidiary, shine lawyers pty ltd

* Contamination alleged to have arisen from use of aqueous film forming foam at aviation centre

* Proposed class action against commonwealth of australia (department of defence) to contamination at oakey army aviation centre, become unconditional

