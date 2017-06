April 17 Shinwa Art Auction Co Ltd :

* Says its Tokyo-based unit plans to acquire 99.9 percent stake of shares in a Malaysia-based firm SHINWA APEC MALAYSIA SDN.BHD. via shares private placement plan, at 999,999 ringgit

* Says stake transfer is expected to be accomplished in mid-April

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/46ytPf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)