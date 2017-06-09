BRIEF-Reading International gets US$20 mln insurance payment for earthquake damage
* Reading International provides update on New Zealand and Australia properties
June 9 Ship Finance International Ltd
* Ship finance international ltd says has placed nok 500 million nibor+4.75% senior unsecured bonds due june 2020
* Ship finance international ltd says an application will be made for bonds to be listed on oslo stock exchange
* Ship finance international ltd says net proceeds from bond issuance will be used to repay existing indebtedness
* Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement
* Northern Empire Resources Corp - has staked an additional 489 claims in Bare Mountain District of Nevada