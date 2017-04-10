April 10 Bw Offshore Ltd:
* BW Energy Gabon Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of BW Offshore, has
completed the acquisition of 100 percent interest in Harvest
Dussafu B.V. from Harvest Energia B.V., a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Harvest Natural Resources
* Closing is in line with the terms and conditions
previouslycommunicated in the stock exchange release made on
Dec, 22 2016
* Following the abovementioned closing, BWEG holds a 66.66%
working interest in the Dussafu production sharing contract,
while Panoro Energy ASA holds the remaining 33.33%
* BW Offshore and Panoro Energy ASA are working towards
closing of the acquisition of a further 25% working interest in
the Dussafu licence
