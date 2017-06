March 16 Shire Plc

* Shire receives european approval for label extension of Cinryze(C1 inhibitor) to prevent and treat hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in paediatric patients with hae

* Cinryze is also now approved for treatment and pre-procedure prevention of Angioedema attacks in children (ages 2 years and above) with HAE