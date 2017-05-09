May 9 Shizuoka Bank Ltd:

* Says it has named Katsunori Nakanishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank

* Says it has also named Hisashi Shibata as the new President in the bank, to replace Katsunori Nakanishi

* Effective date June 16

