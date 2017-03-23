March 23 SHL Telemedicine Ltd:

* Uzi Blumensohn, SHL's chairman of board of directors, has stepped down from his position with immediate effect

* Announced today that board of directors has accepted resignation of Ehud Ben Yair, SHL's CFO

* Board of directors will convene to appoint a new chairman. shl will initiate process to search a new CFO