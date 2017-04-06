April 6 Nikkei:

* Japanese movie studio Shochiku expected to post group operating profit of around 7.5 billion Yen ($67.6 million) for year ended February - Nikkei

* Shochiku Co Ltd's sales are seen up 3 percent at around 95.4 billion for the year ended february - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2nIdAb2) Further company coverage: