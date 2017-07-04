July 4 Saturday Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 834.6 million yuan ($122.74 million) in share private placement to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on July 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tELwMP; bit.ly/2tld1Z8

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7997 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)