April 17SHOKO Co Ltd

* Says the co, which is unit of Showa Denko received report from special investigation committee, confirming several deals as funds round-trip transaction, not real deals, in its unit BE International Corporation

* Says it is considering to restate financial reports for previous years from FY 2014

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5S2eTt

