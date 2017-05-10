May 10Shokubun Co Ltd

* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SHINMEI CO.,LTD., on May 10

* Says its top shareholder, an individual, plans to sell 1.9 million shares of the co to SHINMEI CO.,LTD., on May 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ow9TnE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)