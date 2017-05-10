UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10Shokubun Co Ltd
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SHINMEI CO.,LTD., on May 10
* Says its top shareholder, an individual, plans to sell 1.9 million shares of the co to SHINMEI CO.,LTD., on May 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ow9TnE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources