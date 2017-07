BRIEF-SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE H1 EBIT loss at 7.1 mln euros

July 26 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV

* ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR FIRST HALF OF 2017 ROSE BY 54% TO EUR 127M​

* H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED GROSS PROFIT GREW BY +61% TO EUR 27M WITH GROSS MARGIN IMPROVING TO 21.5%.​

* H1 ‍EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) WERE EUR -7.1M (PAST YEAR: EUR -4.9M).​

* ‍CONFIRMED ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR, I.E. A 45%-55% INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUES​

* ‍CONFIRMED ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 FISCAL YEAR, I.E. A 45%-55% INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUES​

* ‍EXPECTS A YEAR-ON-YEAR IMPROVEMENT OF COMPANY-LEVEL EBITDA MARGIN TO AROUND -2% TO -3% (COMPARED TO -3.3% A YEAR EARLIER)​