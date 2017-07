July 5 SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* ACCELERATED GROWTH CONTINUES WITH REVENUE INCREASE OF +54% TO MORE THAN EUR 126 MILLION IN 1ST HY 2017

* ‍GUIDANCE FOR FY 2017 REAFFIRMED​

* ‍INCREASED REVENUES BY +54% TO MORE THAN EUR 126 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 82 MILLION IN FIRST HALF 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)