a day ago
BRIEF-Shopify Inc Q2 net loss attributable to shareholders $0.15/shr
August 1, 2017 / 11:23 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Shopify Inc Q2 net loss attributable to shareholders $0.15/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc

* Shopify announces second-quarter financial results

* Shopify Inc - second-quarter gross profit grows 83% year on year

* Shopify Inc says total revenue in q2 was $151.7 million, a 75% increase from comparable quarter in 2016

* Shopify Inc qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to shareholders $0.15

* Shopify Inc sees full year 2017 revenues in range of $642 million to $648 million

* Shopify Inc sees full year 2017 gaap operating loss in range of $62 million to $66 million

* Shopify Inc sees q3 of 2017 revenues in range of $164 million to $166 million

* Shopify Inc sees q3 of 2017 gaap operating loss in range of $17 million to $19 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

