May 18 Shopify Inc

* Shopify launches offering of Class A subordinate voting shares

* Shopify Inc - a total of 5.5 million Class A subordinate voting shares will be offered by shopify for sale under offering

* Shopify - co also filed to increase value of securities that may be distributed thereunder to $2.5 billion during 25-month period commecing August 5, 2016