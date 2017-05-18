BRIEF-U.S. Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
May 18 Shopify Inc
* Shopify launches offering of Class A subordinate voting shares
* Shopify Inc - a total of 5.5 million Class A subordinate voting shares will be offered by shopify for sale under offering
* Shopify - co also filed to increase value of securities that may be distributed thereunder to $2.5 billion during 25-month period commecing August 5, 2016
* Surgery Partners Inc - on June 19, co's unit intends to raise $335 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025 - SEC filing
June 19 Activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson has joined Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's board, a move that comes at a time when the embattled Canadian drugmaker is restructuring itself to repay debt.