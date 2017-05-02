May 2 Shopify Inc

* Shopify announces first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Shopify Inc - total revenue in Q1 was $127.4 million, a 75% increase from comparable quarter in 2016

* Q1 loss per share C$0.15

* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.04

* Sees FY 2017 revenue C$615 million to C$630 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue C$142 million to C$144 million

* Shopify INC sees full year 2017 GAAP operating loss in range of $69 million to $73 million

* Sees GAAP operating loss in range of $18 million to $20 million for q2

* Shopify inc sees full year adjusted operating loss in range of $14 million to $18 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $121.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $137.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $137.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $-0.18, revenue view $600.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S