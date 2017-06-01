BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd
* prices $175m medium term notes
* notes will pay a fixed rate of 3.943% per annum (paid semi-annually) until maturity in June 2024
* proceeds of notes will be used to repay bank debt, and to fund acquisitions.
* maintain full year fy17 FFO guidance of 14.6 cents per unit and full year distribution guidance of 13.1 cents per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show