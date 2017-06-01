June 1 Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd

* prices $175m medium term notes

* notes will pay a fixed rate of 3.943% per annum (paid semi-annually) until maturity in June 2024

* proceeds of notes will be used to repay bank debt, and to fund acquisitions.

* maintain full year fy17 FFO guidance of 14.6 cents per unit and full year distribution guidance of 13.1 cents per unit