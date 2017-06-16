BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate says IBREL IBL Scheme Trust sold 33 mln shares of co for 6.63 bln rupees
June 16 Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd :
* Distribution payable for period from 1 January 2017 to 30 June 2017 to be 6.7 cents per SCP stapled unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS INSTALLATION AGREEMENT WITHIN CHINESE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
* Tikehau Capital submits a joint offer with Italmobiliare to purchase Fondo Italiano d’Investimento –