19 hours ago
BRIEF-Shoprite says total turnover for 12 months to June up 10.4 pct
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 18, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Shoprite says total turnover for 12 months to June up 10.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd:

* Says group increased total turnover by a healthy 10.4 pct to about r140.7 billion for 12 months to June 2017 with like-for-like turnover growth improving by 5.8 percent

* Challenging trading conditions in South Africa continued in second half of year

* 12-Month group's non-rsa supermarkets recorded sales growth of 13.5 percent

* 12-Month other operating segments achieved growth of 7.7 pct (7.0 pct if compared to 53 weeks)

* 12-Month South African supermarket operation increased sales by 10.1 pct (7.7 pct if compared to 53 weeks) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

