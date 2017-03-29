Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
March 29 Shore Capital Group Ltd
* FY revenue up 21 percent to 39.4 mln pounds
* FY capital markets revenues up 21 pct to 28.3 mln pounds
* FY asset management revenues up 10 pct to 10.4 mln pounds
* FY statutory profit before tax of 2.4 mln pounds versus 11.7 mln pounds year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.