Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Shore Gold Inc
* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto
* Shore gold - rtec has agreed to subscribe for units of the corporation for an aggregate subscription price of $1 million at a price of $0.18 per unit
* Shore gold- granted option agreement with rio tinto exploration canada with option to earn up to 60 percent interest in project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.