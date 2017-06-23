June 23 Shore Gold Inc

* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto

* Shore gold - rtec has agreed to subscribe for units of the corporation for an aggregate subscription price of $1 million at a price of $0.18 per unit

* Shore gold- granted option agreement with rio tinto exploration canada with option to earn up to 60 percent interest in project