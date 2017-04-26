US STOCKS-Wall St slides as tech wreck resumes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 26 Shoretel Inc:
* Shoretel reports financial results for third quarter fiscal year 2017
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.01 excluding items
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.04
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $88 million to $94 million
* Q3 revenue $87.7 million
* Shoretel Inc - "board's strategic advisory committee continues to evaluate alternatives to increase shareholder value"
* Qtrly hosted monthly average revenue per user $48 versus $52
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $84.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly hosted revenue churn rate annualized 5.1pct versus 4.7pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Shares of Apple have been more bruised than those of other Silicon Valley heavyweights by a technology stock selloff this week, with many on Wall Street cautious following the iPhone maker's rally in recent months.
June 15 Uber Technologies Inc was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.