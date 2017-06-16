BRIEF-Hakim Unique Internet unit to acquire 6.7 pct stake in Hangzhou-based investment co
* Says its unit will acquire 6.7 percent stake in Hangzhou-based investment co for 347 million yuan
June 16 SHORTCUT MEDIA AB:
* ACQUIRES 100 PERCENT OF SHARES OF FROST VFX
* PURCHASE PRICE AT SEK 1.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* GX Aviation will initially be made available to passengers on approximately 125 Avianca Airbus a320, a330 and Boeing 787 aircraft