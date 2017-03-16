March 16 Shougang Concord Grand Group Ltd

* Results for financial year ended 31 dec 2016 is expected to decline significantly

* Loss attributable for fy ended 31 dec 2016 will increase to approximately hk$82 million from approximately hk$55 million last year

* Expected result due to an impairment loss of about hk$43 million on its interests in an associate for fy ended 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)