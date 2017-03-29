March 30 Nikkei:

* Will produce aluminum cans together with Thai energy drink brewer Carabao Group - Nikkei

* Showa's aluminum can unit will own 26 pct of a joint venture, and Carabao 74 pct, with the partners investing a total of roughly 2.2 billion baht - Nikkei

* Company's to build a plant that can churn out 1 billion cans per year in Chachoengsao Province, near Bangkok, aiming to start operations in 2018 - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/2ocbsgJ) Further company coverage: