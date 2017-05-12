BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 12 Showa System Engineering Corp:
* Says it will repurchase up to 240,000 shares, representing a 5.15 pct stake
* Says share repurchase up to 139.5 million yen in total
* Says repurchase period from May 15 to Sep. 22
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2h7INY
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.