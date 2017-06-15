BRIEF-Shunsin Technology Holdings says 2016 dividend record date is July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
June 15Showcase- TV Inc
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in GALAXY Inc, which is engaged in on-demand publishing business and media business, for 140 million yen
* Transaction date on July 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3QDpa7
* Subsidiary, Myriad International Holdings, is exploring possibility of an international USD bond offering by meeting potential investors on roadshow
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25