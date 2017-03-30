March 30 Showtix4u
* ShowTix4U notifies consumers about potential data security
incident
* ShowTix4U - alerted by payment card processor to a
potential security incident involving website
* ShowTix4U - incident could have affected certain
information of individuals who made a purchase on website
between Dec 11, 2016, and Feb 2, 2017
* ShowTix4U - incident has been reported to federal law
enforcement; incident has been contained
* ShowTix4U - appears that an unauthorized actor was able to
gain access to third-party vendor's server and install malicious
software on website
