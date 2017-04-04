UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 4 Shree Metalloys Ltd:
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
* Says appointed Govindlal Mangilal Dudani as an additional director and chief financial officer Source text: bit.ly/2o5rzvx Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources