BRIEF-Stampede Capital to consider sale of Singapore unit
* Says to consider sale of Singapore unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd
* Says allotted NCDs worth INR 1 billion on pvt placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to consider sale of Singapore unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 - India's benchmark BSE index hit a record high on Thursday as steps taken by the capital markets regulator to attract more investments and tackle massive bad loans of banks boosted sentiment.
SYDNEY, June 22 An Australian state said on Thursday it would introduce a new tax on the country's five biggest banks amounting to $280 million over four years - a move that comes on the heels of a surprise $4.6 billion federal levy on the same lenders.