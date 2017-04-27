Weeks after near-collapse, Home Capital plants seeds of recovery
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
April 27 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd :
* March quarter net profit 1.50 billion rupees
* March quarter revenue 27.12 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.44 billion rupees; total income from operations was 29.30 billion rupees
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 6/share
* To raise funds via issue of debentures, bonds, ECB, other methods during FY 2017-18
* To buy back NCDs up to 5 billion rupees during FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took profits partly in response to a bearish report from Goldman Sachs as well as concerns about a Chinese bitcoin miner's plan to undertake a "hard fork" that will result in a split in the digital currency.