BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT executes contract to divest Gladstone Square
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
March 1 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd
* Considering raising of funds via various options of borrowings including issue of securities in onshore/offshore market Source text: The Company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of securities in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis. Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of Banking and Finance Committee/Debt Issuance Committee will be held during the current month ending March 31, 2017 to consider and approve the terms and conditions of such borrowings. Further company coverage:
* Euro zone may extend Greek loan maturities in 2018 by 0-15 years
June 16 Australian shares are expected to trade higher on Friday, even after technology shares in the United States resumed their recent sell-off and energy stocks fell as high global inventories pressured oil prices, dragging Wall Street lower. The U.S. tech index was pulled down by heavyweights, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc after bearish research comments. Oil prices dipped for a second straight day on the back of a surprise buil