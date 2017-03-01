March 1 Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd

* Considering raising of funds via various options of borrowings including issue of securities in onshore/offshore market Source text: The Company is considering raising of funds through various options of borrowings including by way of issue of securities in onshore/offshore market on private placement basis. Based on the market conditions the meeting(s) of Banking and Finance Committee/Debt Issuance Committee will be held during the current month ending March 31, 2017 to consider and approve the terms and conditions of such borrowings. Further company coverage: