EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 SHS Viveon AG:
* FY result improved by around 860,000 euros ($921,834.00), positive EBITDA of around 340,000 euros versus previous year with -228,000 euros
* FY new license sales up by 44 percent to 1.130 million euros
* FY revenue down 7 percent Source text - bit.ly/2mRZzdI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9329 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.
EDINBURGH, June 16 Police officer Keith Palmer, who died protecting members of the public and parliament during an attack at Westminster, was given a posthumous award for bravery in Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday honours on Friday, Britain's Cabinet Office said.