July 24 (Reuters) - SHS VIVEON AG

* H1 EBITDA MINUS EUR 1.34 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 224 THOUSAND). GROUP LOSS MINUS EUR 1.67 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR -134 THOUSAND)​

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES OF EUR 10.17 MILLION. THIS REPRESENTS A 22% DECREASE COMPARED TO H1 2016

* FOR H2, EXPECTS A CONSTANT TO SLIGHTLY DECLINING SALES AND SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER RESULT THAN IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS