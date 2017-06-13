UPDATE 2-Norway's central bank keeps rates on hold, removes easing bias
* Chances of rate cut or rate rise now equal -economists (Adds detail)
June 13 Shui On Land Ltd:
* Entered into subscription agreement with Standard Chartered Bank & UBS in connection with issue by Shui On Development
* Aagreement in connection with issue of an aggregate principal amount of US$600 million senior perpetual capital securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chances of rate cut or rate rise now equal -economists (Adds detail)
FRANKFURT, June 22 The European Central Bank will not seek to ensure favourable financing conditions for any particular countries as it targets policy for the entire euro zone and not specific members, ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet told German magazine Spiegel's online edition.
ISTANBUL, June 22 The fact that Turkish banks are raising interest rates on deposits is a "big problem" and the government is considering measures to tackle this, an aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.