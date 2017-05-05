BRIEF-RBI says Polbank IPO timing depends on market conditions
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated Further company coverage:
May 5 Shui On Land Ltd
* In April 2017, contracted property sales amounted to rmb953 million Source text (bit.ly/2q5UD7Y) Further company coverage:
* Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated Further company coverage:
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO