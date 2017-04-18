BRIEF-GenOn Energy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing
* GenOn Energy, a unit of NRG energy, files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing
April 18 Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd
* Suniva Inc filed voluntary chapter 11 petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GenOn Energy, a unit of NRG energy, files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection - Court Filing
* WARSAW COURT OPENS REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS FOR CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Move could force banks to increase provisions (Adds details of the directive, quotes, context)