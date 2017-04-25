UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Shutterfly Inc
* Shutterfly announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.80
* Sees Q2 2017 loss per share $0.50 to $0.55
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $205 million to $212 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.98
* Q1 revenue $192 million versus I/B/E/S view $187.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 net revenues to range from $1.135 billion to $1.165 billion
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $1.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.49, revenue view $209.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Excluding $5.0 million of after tax restructuring charges, qtrly net loss was $0.84 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources