BRIEF-SHW AG: board of SHW recommend not to accept offer from Pierer Industrie ​

July 24 (Reuters) - SHW AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SHW AG: JOINT STATEMENT BY THE MANAGEMENT BOARD AND THE SUPERVISORY BOARD PURSUANT TO SECTION 27 (1) GERMAN SECURITIES ACQUISITION AND TAKEOVER ACT PUBLISHED

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD OF SHW AG RECOMMEND NOT TO ACCEPT OFFER FROM PIERER INDUSTRIE AG​

* ‍PRICE OFFERED DOES NOT APPROPRIATELY REFLECT EXPECTED SUBSTANTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN MARGINS AND EARNINGS​

* ‍NOTWITHSTANDING ABOVE, BOARD WELCOMES ANNOUNCEMENT BY BIDDER, ACCORDING TO WHICH INVESTMENT OF PIERER GROUP IN SHW IS VIEWED AS LONG-TERM INVESTMENT​