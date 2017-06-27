UK supermarket Tesco to cut 1,200 head office jobs
LONDON, June 28 Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket group, will cut 1,200 jobs at its head office, a spokesman said, confirming a tweet from the Press Association.
June 27 SHW AG:
* MANAGEMENT BOARD DOES NOT CONSIDER THE BID PRICE ANNOUNCED BY PIERER INDUSTRIE AG TO BE APPROPRIATE
* BASED ON ITS "SHW 2020" STRATEGY, SHW AG IS PROJECTING A SUBSTANTIAL SALES AND EARNINGS BOOST FROM 2018 ONWARDS
* IN PERIOD TO 2020 SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RISE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 PER CENT FROM 2017 BASELINE AND A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IS EXPECTED IN BOTH MARGINS AND EARNINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority says it accepts plan from investors in Co-operative bank to build greater resilience
LONDON, June 28 Britain's Co-operative Bank said on Tuesday it has agreed a 700 million pound ($897.47 million) financial rescue package with leading investors that will shore up its capital base, ending months of uncertainty about its future.