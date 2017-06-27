June 27 SHW AG:

* MANAGEMENT BOARD DOES NOT CONSIDER THE BID PRICE ANNOUNCED BY PIERER INDUSTRIE AG TO BE APPROPRIATE

* ‍BASED ON ITS "SHW 2020" STRATEGY, SHW AG IS PROJECTING A SUBSTANTIAL SALES AND EARNINGS BOOST FROM 2018 ONWARDS​

* ‍IN PERIOD TO 2020 SALES ARE EXPECTED TO RISE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 PER CENT FROM 2017 BASELINE AND A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IS EXPECTED IN BOTH MARGINS AND EARNINGS​