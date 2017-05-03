UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 SHW AG:
* In Q1 of 2017, at 104.3 million euros ($113.95 million) group sales were 2 percent lower than previous year's figure of 106.6 million euros
* Q1 consolidated earnings before interest, tax and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 6 percent, from 10.8 million euros to 10.1 million euros
* Quarterly profit declined by just 0.3 million euros to 3.0 million euros (previous year 3.3 million euros)
* Outlook for the full year 2017 confirmed: sales in a range of 400 million to 420 million euros, EBITDA margin in a range of 10.0 percent to 11.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources