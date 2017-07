July 19 (Reuters) - SHW AG

* DGAP-NEWS: SHW AG: SHW CONFIRMS MEETING WITH STEFAN PIERER

* ‍IS GENERALLY OPEN TO CONTINUING DIALOGUE THAT HAS BEGUN​

* No Agreements or Deals of Any Kind Were Made

* ‍CONFIRMS TAKEOVER OFFER OF EUR 35 PER SHARE OFFERED BY PIERER INDUSTRIE DOES NOT APPROPRIATELY REFLECT VALUE OF COMPANY​