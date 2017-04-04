UPDATE 1-Fund started by ex-Corvex, Trian partners shutting down
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few investments.
April 5 Sia Engineering Company :
* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
* None of directors of SIAEC or Stratasys has any interest, direct or indirect, in transaction
* Deal to accelerate adoption of 3D printed production parts for commercial aviation
* Under mou signed, parties will explore a joint venture to be majority owned by SIAEC
* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on financial performance of siaec or stratasys in fy2017/18
* MOU to establish partnership specialising in additive manufacturing to accelerate adoption of 3d printed production parts for commercial aviation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman.
June 15 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating some of the ways Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp , one of the largest consulting firms in the world, charges the government for services and accounts for costs, the company said in a filing on Thursday that sent its shares down 12 percent after the bell.