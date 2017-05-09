May 9 Siam Global House Pcl:

* Appointed Witoon Suriyawanakul as director, chairman of executive committee and CEO of co, effective on 10 may 2017

* Anavat Suriyawanakul resigned as chairman of executive committee and chief executive officer of the company

* Suriyawanakul to return position vice-ceo in inventory management & marketing & continue to serve as director,effective 10 may 2017