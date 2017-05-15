BRIEF-Ecomott announces IPO on Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on June 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on June 21, 2017, under the symbol "3987"
May 15 Siam Sport Syndicate Pcl:
* Qtrly net loss 68.7 million baht versus loss of 153.4 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Sapporo Securities Exchange Ambitious on June 21, 2017, under the symbol "3987"
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on June 20, 2017, under the symbol "6549"
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF WHOLLY OWNED UNITS EXPRIVIA DIGITAL FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS SRL, EXPRIVIA TELCO&MEDIA SRL, AND EXPRIVIA HEALTHCARE IT SRL