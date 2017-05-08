BRIEF-Shaanxi International Trust's share trade to halt pending share placement plan
* Says share trade to halt from June 20 pending announcement related to share placement
May 8 SIAULIU BANKAS AB:
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 14.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET PROFIT 13.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 17.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 2.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2qHZ3lw
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BELGRADE, June 19 An International Monetary Fund mission will begin assessing Serbia's compliance with terms of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) standby loan this week, the Fund's office in the country said on Monday.
* cdpq & GE Capital Aviation Services to join forces in creating USD 2-billion global aircraft financing platform